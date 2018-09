Pupils from De Aston School headed to London in 1979 to entertain children in Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The school’s folk groups had been playing the annual ‘gig’ for a number of years and 39 years it was the turn of ‘Bits and Bobs’ and ‘Exeamus’ to delight patients in all wards and they also burst into song on the stairs.

Pictured above is Bits and Bobs, which comprised Sarah Banks, Philippa Bond, John Hughes, Sally Trevor, Christine Fussey, Rhys Bridges and Jesse Edwards,