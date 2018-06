Young ornithologists from the Market Rasen area were enjoying themselves at the Linwood camp site in 1991 as part of the Action for Birds Day.

Organised by the area’s scout group, the day saw the youngsters taking part in a number of activities all based around the care and protection of birds.

The event even had a very special visitor - the Chief Scout Garth Morris, who was making a tour of Lincolnshire, went along to see what everyone was up to.