A week of celebration back in 1979 marked the growth of Wragby over the years.

The event marked the 25th anniversary of opening of the town hall and the venue was the centrepoint for the celebrations, hosting a display of old photographs.

The church bells were also sounded and pictured after ringing a successful peal at All Saints Church are: Miss A Knight, Mr J Sutherland, Mr P Lacy, Mr P Abbott, Mr C Drabble and Mr B Jones.

The peal consisted of 5080 changes.