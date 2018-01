It is panto season in the area - oh yes it is - so it seemed the perfect time to travel back to 1989 and see what was being performed.

This pictured from this week’s Rasen Mail 28 years ago shows the cast of Jack in the Beanstalk, which played before 300 people in Glentham.

The players had been brought to Lincolnshire from London by the boss of The Chestnuts, Ron Craven, and the report of the time says they performed with ‘skill, enthusiasm and wit’.