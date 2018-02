The cadets of 2292 Market Rasen Squadron Air Training Corps notched up success in 1979 when they were awarded a station plaque and scroll for being the best unit at their annual camp at RAF Locking.

At the camp, the cadets were kept busy with a wide range of activities, both on and off the site.

Shooting was also on the programme, with cadets T Hall, B W Maund, A K Lemay gaining RAF awards and Cadet C P Morris an ATC award.