De Aston School was chosen as winner of the Award for Environmental Benefit in 1992 for its Bell Playing Field project.

The award, from the Lincolnshire Training and Enterprise Council Employment Action, was made to De Aston’s head of middle school Martin Connor,pictured above right with Hilary Sexton-Barrow, Lee Connybeare and Carline Sentence. .

The school had contributed £1,217.25 to the project from a sponsored spell and the total raised for the scheme was in excess of £2,500.