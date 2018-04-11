New president for Rasen ladies who lunch

At the recent AGM of Market Rasen Ladies Luncheon Club, outgoing president Diana Williams handed over to Brita Lakeman, who will be President of the Club for the coming two years.

Diana was thanked for her commitment to the club by treasurer, Lyn Ward.

This friendly group of ladies meet for lunch in good company on the fourth Thursday of each month at Market Rasen Golf Club.

Newcomers to the area will be welcome.

For more information contact either Lyn Ward 01673 858899 or Sue Robinson 01673 858315.