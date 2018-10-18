New Lion for Rasen club

Market Rasen Lions Club has welcomed a new member to the group.

Susan Coles, pictured above second left, was badged up at a recent meeting, held in the clubhouse at Rase Park.

Doing the honours was past district governor Alan Hall.

Susan’s membership was sponsored by the Market Rasen Club’s membership secretary and long-time member Christine Goldring, who is also pictured above, with club president Gary Eastburn, right.

The next fundraising event for the Lions will be their monthly quiz on November 9.