Nettleton & Moortown WI held their first meeting in their new venue of the village hall this month and were pleased to welcome Dr Katy Hewis as their speaker.

Katy works in the School of Chemistry at Lincoln University and spoke about the fascinating subject of DNA.

It is a very complex and technical matter, but everyone understood a bit more about it by the end of the evening and realised what an important role it has to play in today’s world.

The next meeting, on February 8, is the Annual Meeting, starting at 7.30pm.