Nettleton fair is plant hunters’ delight

Plant lovers are in for a special treat over the next Bank Holiday weekend.

After last year’s fund-raising event, which raised £3,000 for the National Garden Scheme, Plant Hunters’ fair will be back at Pottertons Nursery in Nettleton on Sunday, May 27.

As well as a range of specialists plants from ten growers, there will be cream teas and light refreshments served in the garden, with both covered and open-air seating available.

Martin Blow, from Plant Hunters’ Fairs, said: “We are really pleased to be coming back to Rob and Jackie Pottertons Nursery and Garden.

“We have more nurseries attending than last time, so that’s even more wonderful plants to choose from.

The event runs from 9am to 5pm, with admission £3.