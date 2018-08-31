Medieval moat a feature at garden

Hall Farm at Harpswell is among the gardens opening this Sunday, September 2, for the National Garden Scheme.

The garden is owned by very knowledgeable gardeners, Pam and Mark Tatam, and has lots to see.

Encompassing mature areas, formal and informal areas, plus a new parterre filled with salad crops, herbs and annuals, the garden covers about three acres.

There is also a sunken garden, courtyard with a rill, a walled Mediterranean garden, double herbaceous borders, lawns, a pond and giant chess set, as well as a flower and grass meadow.

As an added extra, a short walk takes you to a medieval moat and, for this opening only, there is free seed collecting.

The garden will be open from 1pm to 5pm.

Admission is £4, with children free.

Light refreshments and plants will also be on sale.