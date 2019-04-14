Market Rasen Gardening Club Spring Show

Market Rasen Gardening Club held their annual general meeting and spring show in the town’s Methodist chapel schoolroom.

There were 83 exhibits in all and, as usual, it was up to John Bennett to decide on the winners.

Spring Show display EMN-190414-075923001

Dawn Brookes, pictured above right, almost swept the board, winning the Francis Green trophy, the Sellers Cup for best in show (for her miniature daffodils) and the Posy Bowl as the overall winner.

Kate Roberts, pictured above left, won the Jefferson Cup for the special class, the narcissus bulbs handed out in the autumn.