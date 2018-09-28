LIVES demonstration at Holton le Moor

Members of Holton le Moor WI welcomed a team of three LIVES representative to talk about defibrillators.

Anna Sharp led the demonstration, explaining the function of a defibrillator was to restart the heart in an unconscious person who was not breathing.

Defibrillation, accompanied by someone performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) while following the machine’s instructions, is vitally important while awaiting an ambulance.

She made it clear a defibrillator could not help anyone having a heart attack or a suspected heart attack.

She gave a physical demonstration of how to carry out CPR on ‘Resuscitation Annie’, the manikin used for this purpose.

In addition, the ladies were informed that after the 999 call was made, and confirmation that the patient was unconscious and not breathing, instructions of how to locate the nearest defibrillator and access it by means of a code would be given by the 999 operator.

Everyone found the talk fascinating.