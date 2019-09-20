Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner funds project to provide free advanced motoring courses for 50 young drivers

Young drivers in Lincolnshire will get the chance to improve their motoring skills and stay safe on the road under a new project launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

PCC Marc Jones has partnered with IAM RoadSmart, formerly the Institute of Advanced Motorists, in Lincolnshire, to provide funding for 50 drivers aged under 25 to take an advanced

driving course free of charge.

The scheme is seen as a crucial step in reducing the high casualties amongst young drivers in the county.

Across Lincolnshire in 2018 there were 512 incidents in which people were killed or seriously injured – including 56 fatal crashes. Of these, 132 involved a driver aged 24 or younger – up

from 104 on the previous year.

The idea for the project came after Mr Jones undertook the Advanced Driving Course and test himself – securing the highest pass mark of a 'F1RST' after nine weeks of training with a local IAM Lincolnshire volunteer observer.

“The death and injury toll on our roads is of real concern and I have made it a priority to address this issue,” said Mr Jones.

“Having undertaken the advanced driving course myself I know my own driving and observational skills have improved and how valuable the course can be in alerting drivers to potential dangers and, hopefully, avert tragedy. If just one serious injury, or death, can be avoided then it will be worth every penny of investment.

“This is just one of many initiatives I am pursuing to address road safety and I will continue to seek new and innovative ways to keep our highways safe for the people of Lincolnshire.”

IAM RoadSmart advanced driver courses normally cost £149 and focus on developing a range of skills including car control, observation, optimum road positioning, management of speed and the ability to identify and deal with hazards including other road users’ behaviour.

After an average of ten one-hour on-road sessions in their own car, with a qualified observer, applicants take an advanced driving test. Once passed, drivers receive a certificate and become a member of IAM RoadSmart.

Applicants for the scheme, which launches on September 25, can apply online or by phone and will need to pay a refundable £50 deposit which they get back after they have completed

the course.

IAM RoadSmart CEO, Mike Quinton said he was delighted to support the initiative.

“We appreciate the lead Marc has taken by successfully completing the Advanced Driving Course and his support in helping our Lincolnshire group further develop the skills of younger

drivers,” he said.

“Getting 50 young advanced drivers on the roads is a big boost to local road safety. We hope they will talk about their experiences with friends and family to spread the word more widely

about the importance of improving driving skills.”

Some insurance companies do offer discounts for drivers who hold the advanced driving qualification and IAM RoadSmart also has its own insurance company which offers preferential

rates to members.

To apply for the course visit www.iamlincolnshire.com or phone 0300 365 0152.