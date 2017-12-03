Life-saving training at Binbrook

Free drop-in training sessions to get the basics of life-saving CPR were on offer in Binbrook Village Hall recently.

LIVES Community Liaison Officer and First Responder Richard Spence led the 15-minute sessions aimed at both members of village groups and individuals.

Some of those taking up the offer of this free training were members of the WI, who are pictured above with Richard.

The parish council also provided free refreshments throughout the day and the WI ran a book stall to keep people occupied while they waited for their training slot.