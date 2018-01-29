International women at Nettleton

The latest meeting of Humberside International Women’s Club heard Ann Crossley speak on her ‘14 years Behind Bars’.

Mrs Crossley worked as secretary to the governor of Cardiff Prison more than 60 years ago, when times were very different.

As well as speaking about all her responsibilities and the diverse people she met, from James Callaghan to Myra Hindley, she also gave many amusing anecdotes.

The club meets at 10am on the third Thursday of the month in the village hall, with all international women and those who have lived abroad welcome.

The next speaker (February 15) is Racheal West on the huge subject of dementia.

Details at https://hiwc.org.uk/