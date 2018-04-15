Influential exhibition builds heritage plan for Rasen

Market Rasen’s former magistrates court is set to become a centre for exhibitions, with two already planned for this year.

Building on the success of last year’s World War One event last November, this summer will see a month-long event celebrating ‘Wolds Women of Influence’.

Nicola Marshall, business consultant to Market Rasen Town Council, is working with people from the Rase Heritage Society, Rasen Hub, the Fawcett Society and Lincoln University on the exhibition, which will run from June 25 to August 19.

Ms Marshall said: “I’m delighted to be working with all these people to put this exhibition together.

“This will be the second stand-alone exhibition we have run at the Old Police Station - following on from a hugely successful and educational WW1 exhibition and historical enactment in November last year.

“The Town Council’s ambition is to see the Old Police Station develop into a heritage and community hub for the town - as stated in its Three Year Vision document - and is looking forward to continuing early work with Rase Heritage and Market Rasen Development Trust to move the work on.

“Holding exhibitions at the Old Police Station and welcoming people from the town and beyond to the grade 2 listed building is an important step since it helps us to prove to funders (eg Heritage Lottery Fund) that there is a need for a community heritage centre in Market Rasen.”

The official launch of the Wolds Women of Influence exhibition will be held on July 1, when there will also be 100 years of Democracy Tea Party.

The free event is part of UK Parliament’s Equaliteas - a nationwide celebration of people’s rights.

The Old Police Station and court room will be open in September for the county’s Heritage Open days, when there will be another exhibition themed around ‘Pictures of the Past’.

Meanwhile, the court room itself is now open for viewing during the week, during the town council office opening times.