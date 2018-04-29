Hunt for Tealby Heroes’ Families

Tealby Church is hunting for the families of men killed in WW1 and remembered on the War Memorial outside the church.

A special photographic display will be held in the church on May 12 and 13 as part of the Churches Festival celebration.

“We are very conscious that remembrance for many involves actual family members and we want to add photographs and information and evolve the display linking our heroes with people today,” said Church Warden Michelle Baker.

“It would be wonderful to complete it by Remembrance Day in November.”

The surnames of their fallen are Bagley, Chambers, Goy, Heaton, Mumby, Ranyell, Todd and West.

Anyone with information can email heroes@Tealby.com .