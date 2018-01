There is just a few days left to see the Heroines of the Homefront exhibition currently on display at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Co-hosted by Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, the display shows women’s contributions to Lincolnshire’s aviation and the national war effort during the First World War.

The exhibition runs until next Tuesday, January 30, with admission free.

The Centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 2.30pm.