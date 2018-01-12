Heroines of the Home Front at Caistor

This month’s exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre focuses on the role women played during World war One.

Heroines of the Home Front looks at women’s contributions to Lincolnshire Aviation and to the national war effort as a whole.

The exhibition has been organised in association with Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire and runs until Tuesday, January 30.

The centre is open from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 2.30pm on Sundays.

The onsite cafe is also open at these times, offering eat in or take away service.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but if making a special journey it is advisable to check the exhibition is accessible, as the space is sometimes used for meetings or other activities.

Call the centre on 01472 851605 or visit the website at 28ploughhill.co.uk