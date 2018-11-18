Harvest for Owmby & Normanby WI

Owmby & Normanby WI members and guests enjoyed a harvest supper in Glentham Village Hall, with stuffed chine and plum bread, as well as other Lincolnshire favourites, all on offer.

The entertainment for the evening was in the form of Old Time Music Hall, led by master of ceremonies Keith Hanson.

Peter Harrold gave a rendition of ‘Albert and the Lion’ before everyone joined in with a sing-a-long featuring lots of old favourites, including ‘Daisy Daisy’, ‘Roll out the Barrel’ and, of course, ‘Down at the Old Bull and Bush’.