At the April meeting, Ken Sloan spoke about the work of SARDA (Search and Rescue Dogs Association), of which he is a long time member, trainer and assessor.

He showed a video of how the dog and handler are trained to find missing persons, whether on the hills or in a urban environment.

The groups regularly help the police with searches.

In 2017, they assisted in 141 searches in England.

Ken had taken one of his dogs along with him, much to the delight of members and visitors alike.