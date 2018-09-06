Garden delights for Faldingworth WI

For their August meeting, members of Faldingworth and District WI enjoyed a summer outing to Goltho Gardens.

They savoured a delicious lunch before touring the extensive grounds, featuring various styles of garden, including formal, water, vegetable, meadow and woodland. Plants available to buy in the barn and a pleasant afternoon was enjoyed by all.

This month - on Tuesday, September 11 starting at 7.15pm - there will be an open meeting, with entertainment from Tykes in Tights.

All are welcome to go along.