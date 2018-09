More than four acres of long grass walks, mixed borders and wooded areas will be on show this Sunday, September 23, as Goltho Garden opens for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) charities.

There are many rare and unusual plants and a number of them seen in the gardens are propagated on site and can be purchased from the garden.

Go along to enjoy the garden between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is £5, with children admitted free of charge.

Light refreshments will be on sale, as well as plants.