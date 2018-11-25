Flying high at Binbrook WI

Speaker at the November meeting of Binbrook & District WI was Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance representative Rosemary Mortlock-French.

Rosemary told the story of the idea for and the birth of the air ambulance service in the 1990s, which is funded with donations from the public and local businesses.

She also spoke about the day to day running of the ambucopter, as well as where and who they help on a daily basis.

Members and visitors also had the opportunity to buy some air ambulance merchandise to help funds.