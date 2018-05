Members were entertained at their May meeting by Wragby Handbell Ringers.

Everyone enjoyed listening to the repertoire of traditional folk and popular classical music and were encouraged to sing along to the songs.

Afterwards, there was an invitation to have a go at hand bell ringing for themselves, which was great fun.

The next meeting will be in the village hall on June 12, starting at 7.15pm, when Chrissie Chapman will be talking about ‘the Beauty of Amber’.