End of the road for Rasen’s Walkers are Welcome group

Following their recent AGM, Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome members have regrettably felt obliged to disband as an official organisation, though some of its members will continue to make walkers welcome in the area.

The Market Rasen Group has been accredited to the national Walkers are Welcome scheme since 2010. Loss of members, poor public support, and an unsustainable financial situation were identified as the main reasons for the winding-up which was announced last week.

The news comes just weeks after a the group launched a new walk leaflet for the town - The Rasen Round.

The group’s chairman, Gary Beighton, said: “We will continue to restock our recent publications and we will also maintain our excellent website www.waw-rasen.org for the next year or so.

“We will do what we can to encourage the walking public in our area”.

On behalf of Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome, Mr Beighton added their thanks to The Forestry Commission and Lincolnshire Countryside Services for their help and co-operation.