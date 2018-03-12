Easter coffee in Wragby

Wragby and district Social Group Annual Easter Coffee Morning will be held in the annexe at the Town

Hall this Tuesday, March 13.

Everyone is invited to join the members for coffee and biscuits between 10.30am to noon.

There will be a raffle, tombola and cake stall, plus other miscellaneous stalls, together with a competition for an egg shaped Easter card that all are welcome to enter with Easter Eggs offered as prizes.

The card can be decorated in any medium and design of the exhibitor’s choice.

All the entries will be on display to allow visitors to the coffee morning to help judge the winning entries.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the cost of coaches for the monthly summer outings on social days, which will start in April.

The members of the group are currently enjoying hot lunches on social days cooked by Carole Watts, who also makes and serves home made soup and roll lunches on the second Tuesday of each month, usually followed by a slice of cake.