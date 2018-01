Members of Owmby & Normanby WI were busy buying and selling before Christmas at the drop-in event held at the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs’ headquarters in Horncastle.

The event allowed members to have craft stalls to showcase there wares and also gave visitors the opportunity to pick-up some last minute Christmas gifts.

Owmby & Normanby WI meet on the first Thursday of the month in Normanby by Spital Primary School.

Meetings start at 7.30pm; new members and visitors are always welcome.