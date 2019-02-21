‘Disco’ details dream job, at Binbrook WI

Binbrook & District WI welcomed 21 visitors to their February meeting when everyone was riveted by the words spoken by Squadron Leader Mark ‘Disco’ Discombe AFC RAF OCBBMF.

He is a shining example of what can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

Sqd Ldr Discombe told how he achieved his childhood desire to become a fighter pilot in the RAF and then onto his ‘dream job’ as the officer commanding the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and its role within the RAF.

He is pictured judging the paper planes, the theme for this month’s competition.