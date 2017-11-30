Delve deep into the history of mines in Rasen

The development, growth and closure of mines between Caistor and Market Rasen is the focus for a new book being launched this week.

Ironstone Mining in the Lincolnshire Wolds has been written by Stewart Squires and will be launched at the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre this Sunday, December 3.

Inspired by the mostly underground mining of a large outcrop of ironstone from 1867 to 1969 at Nettleton and Claxby, with an exploratory shaft at Walesby, this new publication explores the history of the development, growth and closure of the mines.

It describes the machinery and tells of the miners, the risks they took, and how they worked and relaxed.

It is a human story of exploration, innovation and hard physical work that has left a legacy to be seen in today’s still beautiful landscape.

The book has been made possible due to the help of local people with an interest in mining history, as well as former mine employees and their relatives.

Mr Squires said: “They have been very generous with their time and given access to so many valuable documents and photographs. Without their help this book would not have been written.”

Caistor Heritage Centre will be open from 10am this Sunday.

The formal launch will take place at 11am and Mr Squires will be signing books until 2pm.

As a special introductory offer, the book will be offered for sale until December 31 at the special price of £12; the standard price is £15.

The book will also be available at the Jews’ Court Bookshop, Steep Hill, Lincoln LN2 1LS from Monday December 4, in person or by post.

For full details visit www.slha.org .

The book is published by The Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology (SHLA), with the support of the East Midlands Industrial Archaeology Conference and the Lincolnshire Wolds Small Grant Scheme.

“This area the book covers, highlights that the landscape we see today is an unique combination of geology, past and present land-use and the communities that have lived and worked here,” said Stephen Jack, Lincolnshire Wolds Service manager