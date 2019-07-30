Dales delights

Demonstrator Lucy Richardson, who had travelled from Richmond, entertained the audience on the theme of “Dales Life” at the July meeting of Market Rasen Flower Club.

Lucy’s obvious love of her home county was evident in her descriptions of the varied landscapes and people of Yorkshire.

Her designs represented all aspects of living in Yorkshire.

Lucy also introduced her audience to the amusing local Yorkshire names for some of the flowers used!

