Creative clay secrets at Binbrook WI

Members of Binbrook & District WI welcomed Dayl Jones to their February meeting, who showed the many stages she goes through to make her unique polymer patterned jewellery.

Everyone was spellbound as from flat sheets of coloured polymer clay, and using various sharp tools plus a pasta making mill, an object of great intricacy emerged.

There was a chance to buy some of her jewellery during refreshment time, with everyone agreeing it was more interesting looking at the items, knowing how much work had gone into each piece.