Cracking time at Holton le Moor WI

Hazel Barnard of Rase Heritage Society was the speaker at Holton le Moor WI’s November meeting.

Her topic was ‘WWI National Egg Collection for the Wounded’, which proved to be extremely interesting.

The National Egg Collection was launched in November 1914, with the initial aim being to provide eggs to wounded soldiers in Boulogne. Hospitals nursing the wounded were also included and later the sailors.

Every British hen was deemed to be on active service and the local collection depot was the White Hart Hotel in Market Rasen.

Lincoln Northern General Hospital was in need of 1500 eggs daily.

In 1916 Queen Alexander became Patron and the War Office sought to increase the number of eggs donated to 1,000,000.

The scheme was wound down in 1919 with a total of 32,000,000 eggs having been sent overseas.