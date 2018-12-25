Collaboration a sign of heritage in Rasen

All of Market Rasen’s traditional town signs are now back on display thanks to the latest collaboration between Rase Heritage Society and local groups.

The latest display, bringing all three back into the public domain, can be seen at the town’s railway station.

Rase Heritage chairman Hazel Barnard said: “We are pleased to have worked with Market Rasen Adoption Group to get the sign on display in this way.

“These wooden signs greeted people as they came into town for many years and each of them is slightly different.

“It is fantastic that all three can now be seen - the others being at the racecourse and in the Old Police Station.”