Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 21, 2018

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

January 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

January 25: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm Communion, Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall.

January 25: 7.30pm - 8.30pm United Service led by New Life, in the Salvation Army Centre.

Information: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Family Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

January 24: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion, with hymns and music.

Grasby: 9am Communion.

Swallow: 10.30am Communion.

Cabourne: 10.30am Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Claxby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby.

Kelsey Group

11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Family Worship at Bishop Norton; 11am Covenant Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Wragby Methodist Church

Service at 10am.