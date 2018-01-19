Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 21, 2018
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.
January 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
January 25: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
January 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.
Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm Communion, Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Rev Louise Carr.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall.
January 25: 7.30pm - 8.30pm United Service led by New Life, in the Salvation Army Centre.
Information: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Family Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
January 24: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Caistor Group
Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion, with hymns and music.
Grasby: 9am Communion.
Swallow: 10.30am Communion.
Cabourne: 10.30am Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at North Willingham; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Claxby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby.
Kelsey Group
11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Family Worship at Bishop Norton; 11am Covenant Service at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Wragby Methodist Church
Service at 10am.