Church listing

Services from Sunday, January 14

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

January 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

January 18: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at the Poplars.

January 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm United Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Tim Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

January 17: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Caistor Group

Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion, with hymns and music; 6pm Evensong, with hymns and music.

Searby: 9am Communion.

Cuxwold: 10.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

6pm Plough Sunday celebration at South Kelsey.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

8.30am Patronal Festival at Spridlington with the Ven Mark Steadman, Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 6pm Joint Covenant Service at Glentham Chapel.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Wragby Methodist Church

Service at 10.30am; Plough Service at 2pm.