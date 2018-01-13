Church listing

Services from Sunday, January 14
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.
January 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
January 18: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at the Poplars.
January 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 6pm United Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Tim Smith.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall. Information: 01673 849941.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
January 17: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Caistor Group
Caistor: 8am Communion; 10.15am Communion, with hymns and music; 6pm Evensong, with hymns and music.
Searby: 9am Communion.
Cuxwold: 10.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
6pm Plough Sunday celebration at South Kelsey.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
8.30am Patronal Festival at Spridlington with the Ven Mark Steadman, Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 6pm Joint Covenant Service at Glentham Chapel.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Wragby Methodist Church
Service at 10.30am; Plough Service at 2pm.