Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 7

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen.

January 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm Conversations with God Prayer Group in Market Rasen Church Room; 7pm Service of Healing at Market Rasen.

January 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

January 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship; 6pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Tim Smith.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Richard Alderson; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am coffee, 10.45am - 11.45am Service in the Festival Hall, followed by lunch together.

Information: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

January 10: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; Tealby service cancelled.

January 9: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 11am Communion at North Owersby.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist at Kirton Lindsey.

January 10: Evening Prayer at Waddingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Wragby Methodist Church

Service at 10.30am

Orthodox Christian Church.

Services held at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

Visitors, including families with children, will be made most welcome.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or contact 07397 220728, father.alban11@gmail.com