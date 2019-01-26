Celebrations at Holton le Moor WI

It was ‘Cheers’ for members of Holton le Moor WI, as they toasted the 101st year of friendship and activities planned for 2019.

At the Institute’s 100th annual meeting, they were able to reflect with some pride on last year’s outstanding centenary events as a fitting tribute to the women who kept the WI alive in the heart of the community despite two World Wars and the many social changes surrounding them. This happy group welcomes new members of all ages to share their programme and introduce new interests and ideas