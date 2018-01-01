Caistor WI Christmas

Members met in the Town Hall Arts Centre where they enjoyed a Christmas meal prepared for them by Bridget Turner and her team of helpers from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre cafe.

Afterwards, President Rachel Grainger presented Jenny Rudd, a WI Committee member for many years, with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her work and to mark her retirement from the Committee.

Judith Hewis dressed up as Santa and, with help from elf Margaret Roach, gave each member a gift from her secret Santa sack.

The next meeting will be held in the town hall on Thursday, January 4 at 7.30pm, when it will be the annual meeting, supper and social.

New members and visitors welcome. (Visitors £4).