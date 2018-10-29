Caistor WI

At the October meeting, members took a trip down memory lane when John Hall entertained with stories of ‘When I was a kid in the 1950s’.

His amusing talk had everyone laughing, enabling many to participate and talk about their own recollections of that era, making it a very lively and enjoyable evening for all.

June Gaughan won Flower of the Month, with Gwen Thompson second and Linda Mason third.

The competition was won by Judith Hewis, with Judith France second and Margaret Roach third.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, November 1, in the town hall, starting at 7.30pm, when Eileen Grieve and Jean Threlfall will hold a needle felting workshop to make a Christmas robin.

New members always welcome, with a suggested donation of £4 for visitors.