At their May meeting, members discussed the 2018 Resolution ‘Mental health matters as much as physical health’.

There was a unanimous vote for president Rachel Grainger to support this on Caistor WI’s behalf at the annual meeting in Cardiff in June.

A short slide show of photographs from the very successful centenary evening held in May was also shown.

Later, members played a very entertaining game of Persian Market.

Great fun was had by all who took part and was won by table C, chaired by Beth Toobey.

The next meeting will be held in the town hall on June 7 at 7.30pm, when Denise Farman from NE Lincolnshire Women’s Aid will be talking about their work.

New members and visitors (£4) are always welcome.