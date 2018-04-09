Book your next trip with Lincolnshire Co-Op and support a worthy cause

Holidaymakers across the county can support Prostate Cancer UK when booking their next break or trip away at a Lincolnshire Co-Op travel branch.

Customers who visit their local branch will be asked if they want to donate £1 to the charity when they book at one of 14 travel outlets. These include branches in Horncastle, Market Rasen, and Louth.

Lincolnshire Co-op is also raising money through its Community Champions scheme to help the leading men’s health charity call time on prostate cancer. Contributions to Prostate Cancer UK will be used to fund research into diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support for men, and strengthen local support around Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Co-Op’s travel group manager, Wayne Dennett, said: “When someone is diagnosed with prostate cancer it affects not only them, but their friends and family too. It really is something we all need to be aware of. “Booking a trip away for fun with the family or simple rest and relaxation is a great way to take care of your health and wellbeing.

“By donating to Prostate Cancer UK when you book with us, your holiday will help other people too.

“It’s easy to donate and our friendly staff will be on hand should customers have any questions.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel branches collect Community Champion donations all year round.

Already more than £8,400 has been given by generous holidaymakers for Prostate Cancer UK, and all the donations will be added to further fundraising through the scheme.

Every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet until June, a donation will be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

Colleague fundraising and proceeds from carrier bags will also go into the pot, along with sales of official Prostate Cancer UK pin badges in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets.

Free information leaflets are also available in all 49 of Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacies, to help raise awareness about the disease and a man’s risk of developing it.

James Beeby, associate director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “A huge thanks to Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel outlets for raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and to all holidaymakers who have kindly chosen to donate money while booking trips away.

“Prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK, a shocking statistic.

“The money and awareness raised by the Lincolnshire Co-op throughout our three-month partnership will not only help us to fund research but allows us to spread an important health message to its customers.”

• Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with over 47,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

Men over 50, men with a family history of the disease and black men are at more risk of getting prostate cancer.

Often there aren’t any symptoms of the disease, however some symptoms may include needing to urinate more frequently and often during the night, needing to rush to the toilet, difficulty in starting to urinate, straining or taking a long time while urinating, weak flow or feeling that the bladder has not emptied fully.

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer can call Prostate Cancer UK’s Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383, or visit www.prostatecanceruk.org

The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday with late opening until 8pm on Wednesdays.