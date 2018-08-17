Bollywood comes to Holton le Moor

Members of Holton le Moor WI spent an enjoyable evening when Connie Hurd introduced them to her ‘Bollywood Bash’.

Dressed in Indian Belly Dance costume, Connie danced barefoot to Indian music, she delighted the audience with her style and elegant hand movements, emulating the plucking and strewing of flowers, neck positions and foot stamping.

One of the committee members volunteered as a model to demonstrate the wearing of a sari and top.

Then everyone chose a bright sparkly scarf and joined in the dance movements.