THE AGM of Lincolnshire Bird Club will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

The meeting should be interest to farmers, landowners and council planners, as well as birdwatchers.

Under the heading ‘Rewilding’, one of the country’s leading ornithologists - university lecturer Alex Lees - will discuss ways in which nature can be given a sporting chance, even in the face of relentless development pressure.

There is free entry to the meeting, which starts at 7.30pm.