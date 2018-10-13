Binbrook WI learns of Steampunk sensation

The world of Steampunk has been the topic for Binbrook & District WI.

Local enthusiast Tony Turner first came to their attention at their ‘locally made’ 2017 showcase event.

Dressed in costume for his maiden appearance as a guest speaker, he told how the Steampunk phenomenon started in America and is now seen worldwide.

He also demonstrated how he made his weird and wonderful brass what-you-may-call-its, which inspired everyone into full creative mode, discussing what they could make to wear or carry while promenading.