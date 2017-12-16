Binbrook: Penny plan for little Daisy

Binbrook & District WI ran their popular Roll-a-Penny game at the village fair, which captivated the many visitors, including the youngest contestant Daisy Ann (pictured).

The adult contest was won by Matthew, who was very pleased to have finally beaten Nev who has held the top spot for many years. The children’s under 12 competition was won by Evie, closely followed by George, Martha and Louis.

Every child who took part could take a sweetie from the tin for just having a go.

Also on sale by the WI were second hand books and a selection of homemade treats.