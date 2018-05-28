Binbrook & District WI

June is going to be a very busy month for WI members.

Firstly, the monthly meeting will be held in the village hall on Thursday June 7, when family and local historian Caroline Foster will be explaining how to learn about your family history.

On Sunday, June 10, members will be hosting their usual stand in the food hall at the Open Farm event in Station le Vale.

Next on the cards is a tour and tasting at Watham vineyard.

Later in the month, some members will be acting as stewards in the WI marquee at the Lincolnshire Show.

And finally, they will be at the Binbrook fire station event on June 24.

The regular monthly meetings are held in the village hall, starting at 7.15pm.

For more information email loretasloan@gmail.com or call 01472 399009.