Barcelona? No, we’re heading to Bangkok! - say Rasen holidaymakers

Forget Spain, Market Rasen residents are favouring destinations like Bangkok for their holidays in 2018.

Travel agents in Rasen have revealed popular holiday destinations for residents.

While the Algarve and Malta figure on the list, Thailand is becoming increasingly popular.

The Rasen Mail spoke to the town’s Co-op Travel Agency and Lesley Hyde, an independent travel consultant, to ask about favourite destinations.

Mrs Hyde has been a travel agent for more than 25 years and started her own business 14 years ago with Travel Counsellors.

She revealed Rasen residents are preferring destinations which aren’t so commercialised.

Mrs Hyde said: “In summer, people are going to Algarve, Malta, the Gambia, as well as Thailand.

“People are not settling with a holiday to Spain. They are wanting to do something to tick off the bucket list.”

Marc Butler is a branch manager and cruise specialist at Co-op Travel.

Mr Butler said: “Mallorca is always popular, as are the Canary Islands.”

The Rasen Mail also asked about any interesting or unusual holiday locations.

Mr Butler said: “Lots of people like tours of India; China and the USA are always popular but Japan is certainly increasing in popularity.”

Mrs Hyde said: “Families normally like short flights but this year they seem to be travelling further.

“Families are also going to Thailand, as in some cases it is half the price of Spain.”

Mrs Hyde and the Co-op agreed that September was a popular month for holidaymakers with May and June also busy.

Mrs Hyde also stressed the importance of getting to know the client before they book.

She said: “I always chat to them and find out what they like. It needs to be right.

“I’d never book people somewhere I wouldn’t go myself and I would feel guilty if they didn’t enjoy it.”

