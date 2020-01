The Blood Donation Service will be holding their first session of 2020 in Market Rasen later this month.

The session will take pace at the Festival Hall in Caistor Road on Friday, January 24, from 12.20pm to 2.50pm and 4.20pm to 7.20pm.

l To book an appointment or for more information call 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk